AP: Pawan indulging in cheap politics, says YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu

Amaravati: MLA Ambati Rambabu on Wednesday slammed Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for indulging in “dirty and cheap politics” by making baseless allegations against the state and said he had forgotten how the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) treated farmers in its regime and has no right to take up Rythu Bharosa Yatra.

Addressing a press conference here, MLA Ambati Rambabu said that Pawan Kalyan had forgotten former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s deceit to the farmers, who were left in neck-deep debts, as Naidu failed to keep his promise to waive off farm loans. He asked Pawan what he had done when the previous government cleared loans of only Rs 15,000 crore when the promised amount was over Rs 87,000 crore and questioned why he hadn’t taken up Rythu Bharosa Yatra then.

The MLA stated that both Chandrababu and Pawan have a history of deceiving the farmers and said that Pawan has no moral right to speak about the farmer welfare. He opined that the Jana Sena leader has been carrying the TDP’s agenda and working under the guidance of Naidu.

Rambabu stated that the Jana Sena party was formed to carry other party’s agenda, thus supported TDP in 2014 and went along with left parties and later tagged with BJP.

“Unlike Chandrababu who betrayed farmers, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been prioritizing the agriculture sector and further providing Rythu Bharosa by crediting Rs 13500 every year more than the promised amount of Rs 12500,” he said.

Reiterating that the government is working with dedication by implementing all the poll promises, he stated that the Chief Minister had brought in a government looking after welfare of farmers and tenant farmers.