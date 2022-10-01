AP: People stopped believing in TDP and its media, says Rambabu

Amaravati: Launching a direct attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the media that allegedly supports it, state Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu flayed the latter for its false propagation regarding the Pollavaram project.

Speaking to media persons at the party’s central office here on Saturday, Rambabu said that people have now begun to realise the games played by TDP and the media supporting it.

Mentioning the recently held stakeholders meeting conducted by the Central Government on the Polavaram project, he said, “There is no truth in the yellow media reports that the stakeholder states Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana have sought a joint survey in the meeting held by the Centre on Polavaram project.”

He added that the recent meeting on the Pollavaram project was held on the Supreme Court’s instruction. “The Centre made it clear that there is no need for a joint survey now,” he said.

Praising the current state government and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Rambabu described the newly launched welfare scheme – Gadapa Gadapa ku Mana Prabhutvam (governance at your doorstep) – as a mass revolutionary project.

“As our party chief and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said, we will win all the 175 seats and TDP is bound to lose even in Kuppam,” he said.

He described the Amaravati Padayatra as a futile exercise of the affluent class supporting the TDP.