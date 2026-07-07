AP police book Hyderabad based scribe KVR’s wife for obstruction

The FIR came after Vijayalakshmi's complaint accusing CI Srinivas of forcefully holding and misbehaving with her during KVR's arrest.

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AP police book Hyderabad based scribe KVR’s wife for obstruction

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh police have registered a zero FIR against Vijayalakshmi, wife of Hyderabad-based journalist K Venkatarami Reddy (KVR), accusing her of obstructing police personnel during her husband’s arrest on June 30.

The case was filed at Bobbili police station in Vizianagaram district following a complaint by Circle Inspector Srinivas, who led the team that arrested KVR from his Karmanghat residence in Hyderabad. The zero FIR has since been transferred to Saroornagar police station in Hyderabad for further investigation, since the alleged incident took place within its jurisdiction.

KVR, who runs the YouTube channel Myra Media, was arrested over a complaint by a former sarpanch from Badangi mandal alleging objectionable remarks against the Constitution, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and minister Nara Lokesh. He was later remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a Bobbili court.

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Vijayalakshmi has alleged that plainclothes personnel arrived at her home without prior identification and forcibly took her husband away, and that Circle Inspector Srinivas held her forcefully and behaved inappropriately while she tried to intervene. She filed a complaint at Saroornagar police station, following which a criminal case was registered against the CI. He was subsequently transferred to Arilova police station in Visakhapatnam.

The zero FIR against Vijayalakshmi came after her complaint against the CI became public, prompting questions over whether the case was filed in retaliation. Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha had earlier condemned KVR’s arrest, questioning the silence of Telangana police during the episode.

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