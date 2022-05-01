AP: Railway facilitates gangmen, trollymen, gatemen in Vizag

Published: 1st May 2022 9:14 am IST
Vijayawada: The South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO) on Saturday facilitated Group D employees like gangmen, trollymen and gatemen for continuous services even in the difficult conditions.

“48 Group- D Employees working in various departments like gangmen, trollymen, gatemen, OHE khalasis and other staff who work hard under difficult conditions to ensure the safety of the trains were felicitated,” according to South Central Railway.

SCRWWO president Jaya Mohan while praising the work of Group D employees said that they play a major role in the image branding of Indian Railways.

“Group D staff of the Division played a pivotal role during the pandemic. It is our responsibility to honour the good work done by the staff and boost their morale in everyday work. Railways is a disciplined Organisation because of such Karmayogis Collective and relentless efforts,” she said.

