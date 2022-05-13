AP: Rise in atrocities against women; CM Jagan slammed by TDP

Hyderabad: Over 800 atrocities against women were committed, while the police recorded over 1.12 lakh attacks and harassments against women said Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader K. Pratibha Bharati, and Telugu Mahila state president V Anitha.

The two leaders slammed Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government for bringing a ‘rule of rapes and atrocities’ in the state.

Addressing a press conference at Amaravati, Bharati said that the Chief minister (CM), YS Jagan Mohan Reddy isnt gauging the severity of the situation. “CM Jagan is not coming out of his Tadepalli palace” she said.

She also said that the CMs complacency led to non-stop atrocities on women and girls in the age group of 6 to 60 years in Andhra Pradesh (AP).

Anitha said that over 60 atrocities took place against women from April 1 to May 12 this year. “AP rose to top positions in the country not in development, but in crimes against women such as sexual assaults, illegal trafficking and offences against working women.”

The TDP leader deplored that minor girls aged between 6 to 7 years became victims at Narsipatnam, Chodavaram, and Gurajala districts in AP.

Anitha further questioned the ineptitude of the CM in punishing the criminals in heinous crimes against Dalit children in the state. “What law can the CM bring now to punish the accused in the rape and impregnation of a 15 year old Dalit girl in Proddatur? She was being gang-raped for 10 months and is six months pregnant now.”

She also called out the state police where they turned a gang-rape and murder case of a pharmacy student into a case of suicide.

She echoed what Chandra Babu Naidu had said earlier about setting up a commission to keep atrocities against women in check.

“TDP would bring out a second edition of ‘Ooriko Unmadi’ (a maniac in every village) with details of rapes and atrocities,” she said.