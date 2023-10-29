AP: RTC driver attacked for honking horn, 7 arrested in Nellore

Nellore: Seven people were arrested for attacking an APSRTC bus driver near Kavali in Nellore district for honking at them, police said on Sunday.

More than seven people attacked B Ram Singh (52) in the road rage incident.

On October 26, when the bus reached Kavali fish market, Singh honked at the car in front of him. Enraged over it, the occupants attacked Singh, Nellore Superintendent of Police (SP) K Tirumaleshwar Reddy told reporters.

Though the issue was settled there, seven people pursued the bus in two cars and intercepted Singh near National Highway Number 16 (NH-16) on Maddhupadu service road and attacked him indiscriminately.

Singh was dragged out of the driver’s seat and beaten up by the accused. They also did not spare assistant driver T. Srinivasa Rao, he said.

Following this incident, police formed special teams and identified the accused from the video of the attack which went viral and nabbed them. A hunt is on for others who are on the run.