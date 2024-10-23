AP: Scores injured after bus falls into ravine near Pulivendula

The driver of the bus tried to avoid collision with vehicles coming towards him, when he lost control of the bus

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 23rd October 2024 5:05 pm IST
AP: Scores injured after bus falls inside ravine near Pulivendula
Bus falls inside ravine near Pulivendula

Amaravathi: Scores of passengers were injured and two of them were left critically injured after a Pallevelugu bus en route from Kadiri to Pulivendula fell inside a ravine on the outskirts of Pulivendula on Wednesday morning.

When the bus reached the outskirts of Pulivendula in the YSR district, the bus driver tried to avoid colliding with vehicles coming from the opposite side near a dumping yard before he lost control. The bus hit a tree and fell inside a 30-foot-deep ravine.

Also Read
23-yr-old Hyderabad woman jumps from 11th floor of shopping mall, dies

The injured were shifted to a hospital where they are currently receiving treatment. TDP MLC B Ramgopal Reddy and municipal chairperson Varaprasad visited the hospital and met the injured passengers.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 23rd October 2024 5:05 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button