AP: Scores injured after bus falls into ravine near Pulivendula

Amaravathi: Scores of passengers were injured and two of them were left critically injured after a Pallevelugu bus en route from Kadiri to Pulivendula fell inside a ravine on the outskirts of Pulivendula on Wednesday morning.

When the bus reached the outskirts of Pulivendula in the YSR district, the bus driver tried to avoid colliding with vehicles coming from the opposite side near a dumping yard before he lost control. The bus hit a tree and fell inside a 30-foot-deep ravine.

The injured were shifted to a hospital where they are currently receiving treatment. TDP MLC B Ramgopal Reddy and municipal chairperson Varaprasad visited the hospital and met the injured passengers.