AP: Student dies by suicide after being asked to attend offline classes

Srikakulam: A student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (IIIT-Srikakulam) died by suicide in her dormitory room after her parents allegedly ‘forced’ her to attend offline class.

According to Etcherla Sub-Inspector K Ramu, the deceased Kondapalli Maneesha Anju (16), resident of Vizianagaram native was a first-year student at the IIIT.

The deceased has been taking online classes since the beginning of the school year. Following a drop in new COVID-19 cases, the IIIT officials provided students the choice of attending online or offline sessions. Her parents demanded that she attend offline classes, even though she preferred to complete her education online. From Nellimarla, they transported her to the IIIT.

After her parents sent her hostel against her will, on Wednesday morning some girls in the dormitory discovered Maneesha’s room locked from the inside and contacted the IIIT officials.

Maneesha was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan after they smashed through the door. According to the SI, a complaint has been filed under Section 174 of the CrPC (suspicious death).