AP: TDP chief calls for revolt against CM Jagan’s tax policies

5th April 2022
Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday slammed the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Government for making the lives of Andhra Pradesh’s (AP) residents “increasingly miserable”.

The criticism comes at a time when the AP government has increased taxes and prices of essential commodities. He said that the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slaps new taxes only to “squeeze the pockets of all sections of people.”

In a tweet, the TDP chief called upon the people to revolt and take an active part in the ongoing ‘Badude Badudu’ (squeeze) protests being organised by the TDP against the YSRCP government’s tax burdens.

Naidu said, “In the past, the people’s lives were running smoothly in Andhra Pradesh because of a balanced policy towards welfare and development. Now, the state is hurtling towards an irrevocable socio-economic crisis.”

The TDP chief said the chief minister was giving just 10 per cent in the name of welfare programmes while diverting 90 per cent funds into his and his party leaders’ pockets. “Even sand and liquor were turned into rich sources of illegal money for the ruling party,” he said.

