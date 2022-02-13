AP: TDP decries ‘YSRCP secret deal’ on Special Status

Amaravati: TDP state president K Atchannaidu on Sunday accused Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy of mortgaging the Andhra Pradesh Special Status promise for saving his skin in the multi-crore illegal assets CBI cases.

Atchannaidu said the Chief Minister has started one more false drama after reaching ‘secret deals’ on the reorganisation promises.

In a statement here, the TDP leader strongly objected to the removal of the special status promise from the agenda of the sub-committee formed for settling the reorganisation issues. “The special status was first included in the agenda and then removed in no time. Such things were happening due to the failure of the Jagan Reddy regime,” he said.

Atchannaidu recalled how the chief minister made ‘bogus promises’ during the elections that he would bring special status and jobs if voted to power. “After winning the elections, Jagan Reddy is using power solely for his selfish agenda. The high aspirations of five crore people were sold for the sake of saving one individual,” he remarked.

The TDP leader further said that Jagan Reddy raised expectations among the youth by holding Yuva Bheri meetings across the state before the polls. “After becoming CM, he almost banned the special status demand in the state. The ruling party leaders were not at all talking about the creation of jobs,” he added.

Atchannaidu demanded the CM to explain why he was maintaining an inexplicable silence on special status. “He owes an explanation to the people on his regime’s failures to achieve the reorganisation promises. Not a single rupee came to the backward regions. How could the YSRCP rule protect the interests of the state?” he questioned.

The TDP leader asserted that CM Jagan had no right to continue in that post following his utter failure to fulfill promises made to the people. “The YSRCP MPs should also resign for their inefficiency and irresponsibility. The TDP leaders quit their posts for special status demand despite their party’s continuation in the NDA,” he added.