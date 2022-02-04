AP: TDP panel submits report to Naidu on weavers’ family suicide

Amaravati: The TDP fact-finding committee submitted its report to the party National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the factors that led to the joint suicide of Pedana weavers’ family.

The 5-member TDP panel concluded that financial problems and the indifference of the YSR Congress party’s government as the main reasons for the death of the whole family. Three members of the weaver’s family ended their lives in the 17th ward in Pedana municipality in Krishna district on January 31.

The TDP committee told Naidu that the hapless family solely depended on handloom work for their livelihood. “When they had fallen on difficult days, the government did not come forward to extend any assistance,” the committee said. The committee consisted of MLA Anagani Satya Prasad, Angara Rammohan Rao, Ganji Chiranjeevi, MS Raju, and Vavilala Sarala Devi.

The panel report stated that weaver Kasam Padmanabham (52) along with his wife Naga Leelavathi (45) and son Raja Nagendra (24) took the extreme step. Their hand loans amounted to Rs. 4.5 Lakh even as their financial situation deteriorated totally.

Expressing concern, the TDP committee said the weaver’s family came under increasing pressure to repay debts. and that the government did not try to rescue them. “Deeply anguished, they ended their lives, they said.

“Padmanabham was a skilled weaver but he fell on tough days due to the withdrawal of subsidies and interest-free loans,” the panel opined.

The TDP panel members said that many weavers’ families across the State were suffering a great deal due to the Government’s negligent attitude.