AP: TDP workers pelt stones on former YSRCP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s residence

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 7th June 2024 9:53 pm IST
TDP workers attack Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan's residence on Friday, hurling stones at his apartment & damaging vehicles.
The vehicles of Vallabhaneni Vamsi damaged in stone-pelting by TDP workers on Friday.

Amaravati: TDP workers attacked former YSRCP MLA from Gannavaram Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan’s residence in Vijayawada on Friday afternoon, hurling stones towards his apartment and damaging his vehicles. The unruly mob also pelted stones at the police personnel who tried to contain the riot.

Scores of TDP workers gathered around the building in which Vamsi resides. The rioters damaged the ACP’s vehicle in addition to another vehicle parked outside.

The police laid a barbed wire around the building to prevent the attackers from entering the premises, but they returned to pelt stones even after they were driven away by the police once. In addition to CRPF, special forces were pressed into action to contain the situation.

