AP: TDP workers pelt stones on former YSRCP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s residence

Amaravati: TDP workers attacked former YSRCP MLA from Gannavaram Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan’s residence in Vijayawada on Friday afternoon, hurling stones towards his apartment and damaging his vehicles. The unruly mob also pelted stones at the police personnel who tried to contain the riot.

#WATCH | Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: TDP workers vandalised YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi's house and pelted stones at the cars. pic.twitter.com/EAbqNMDxvZ — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

Scores of TDP workers gathered around the building in which Vamsi resides. The rioters damaged the ACP’s vehicle in addition to another vehicle parked outside.

The police laid a barbed wire around the building to prevent the attackers from entering the premises, but they returned to pelt stones even after they were driven away by the police once. In addition to CRPF, special forces were pressed into action to contain the situation.