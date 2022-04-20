AP: YS Jagan asks officials to develop dedicated app for ACB

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials of the Home department to give the highest priority to Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Disha, and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB). He asked the officials to develop a dedicated app for ACB to take up complaints of corruption.

During a review meeting with officials the Home department on Wednesday, the chief minister emphasised on making AP a corruption-free state by developing a special app for ACB, where an audio complaint can be taken through the app and advanced forensics can authenticate it. He directed it to be in line with CVIGIL, the app maintained by the Election Commission.

He added that ACB stations should be strengthened at the zonal level as it would also monitor corruption complaints from other departments and the toll-free number to lodge a complaint with the ACB should be displayed on the hoardings in every village and ward secretariat.

Reddy said that more attention should be paid to the areas where corruption cases are being registered in large numbers and stated that corruption should not be seen in the village/ward even in the future. “Ensure no corruption takes place and added that it should not be allowed in the programmes of the government such as Gorumuddha and Sampoorna Poshana,” he directed the officials in the meeting.

The chief minister stated that Rs 1.35 lakh crore was given to the people through DBT schemes in the last three years, and announced that an additional Rs 2.5 lakh crore will be provided in the next two years.

Reviewing Disha, the safety app for women, Reddy emphasised on reducing the response time to reach the scene, so that the crime can be avoided and women can be safe. He said that the prime goal is not just to prevent crime, but to punish the person who committed the crime and stated that the government will consider any proposals to strengthen the existing systems. He stated that women police in village and ward secretariats should also be made aware of Disha, SEB and ACB.

Speaking on narcotics, the chief minister stressed on taking stern action in curbing drug usage in the state, asserting that there is no place for them. “Keep a special vigil on educational institutions, especially junior colleges, engineering, degree, medical colleges, and universities, as the government has the responsibility to protect children,” he said.

In this regard, the officials were instructed to monitor constantly and report progress on a monthly basis. He suggested developing an informer system at college level and taking action based on the information received, adding that a strict action should also be taken against those who commit harassment through social media.

