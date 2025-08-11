AP to set up logistics body connecting ports, airports, railways

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday instructed officials to establish a logistics corporation that integrates ports, airports, roads, railways, and inland waterways to address the freight needs of the state and its neighbouring regions.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the state secretariat, Naidu emphasised that the corporation should facilitate seamless freight movement across multiple modes of transport.

“Set up a logistics corporation to serve the needs of the state and its neighbours. Freight movement through ports, airports, roads, rail, and internal waterways should be facilitated through this corporation,” Naidu said in an official press release.

The chief minister directed officials to position Andhra Pradesh as a central hub for road, rail, air, and maritime cargo, serving as a key transit point between North and South India.

He highlighted plans to develop 20 new ports and additional airports, noting significant activity at existing operational ports and airports.

He instructed officials to develop areas around every port and airport into financial centres, along with integrated satellite townships, to promote the growth of new urban hubs.

Acknowledging ample funding availability from the Centre for national highways and railways, the CM called on officials to proactively submit proposals to secure these resources.