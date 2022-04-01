AP: Viral video of Christian prayer in temple is false, say cops

The video of Christian missionary groups holding prayer meets, allegedly inside a temple in Andhra Pradesh, surfaced on social media on Friday. This was spread by right-wing Hindu groups on social media. However, the claim has been found to be false as the AP police issued a clarification refuting it.

The videos that have been doing rounds on the internet claim that Christians were holding prayers inside a temple in Gangavaram village, East Godavari district. However, the police clarified that a resident has been conducting prayers on the road beside a Ram temple and not inside it and that there was nothing else to it.

According to the police, a dispute broke out between Mangayamma and her elder son, Srinivas, on March 30, over the amount of money spent on holding prayer meets.

The issue was resolved by the Pamarru police who intervened following Mangayamma’s complaint.

A cousin of Srinivas identified as Venkata Ramana had posted the videos with false claims on social media to allegedly provoke communal hatred. He also alleged that a case has been booked against Srinivas over the same.

The police while denying all claims, clarified that no case has been booked against Srinivas and urged people not to fall prey to such claims.