AP wins ‘Future Economy Leadership Award’ for promoting natural farming

Hyderabad: Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) of Andhra Pradesh received the esteemed Future Economy Leadership Award for 2022 at the Conference of Parties (CoP27) that was hosted by the United Nations in Egypt.

RySS garnered recognition on a global scale for its work promoting natural and organic farming in Andhra Pradesh. With support from the state government headed by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, RySS is putting Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF)’s ideals into practice for the uninitiated.

Vijay Kumar, a pioneer in regenerative agriculture, spoke on behalf of the group during the two-day symposium held by SEKEM at COP27 on November 5–6.

RySS won the pan India award (Jaivik India Awards) for the Organic Food Indian Contest 2022 earlier in September for its outstanding work promoting organic agricultural methods.