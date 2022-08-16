AP: With no transport, pregnant woman dies without hospital access

Hyderabad: A pregnant woman who was in labour for three days in Alluri Seetharamaraju district died without availing health care facilities as a result of poor public transportation.

The incident occured on Sunday night as per a report published by Andhra Jyothi. The woman, Pangi Solithima, aged 20, was a resident of Boddapadumamidi village, Gaduthuru panchayat, G Madugula Mandal of Alluri Seetharamaraju district.

As per the testimony of the villages, Solithima had been suffering from back pain for three days before her demise.

As the village lacked basic road facilities, to access the hospital in G Madugulu, an individual has to walk 20 kilometers from Boddapadumamidi and travel another 15 kilometers by auto or van.

As it was raining, Solithima could not be taken 20 kilometers in a dolly to the hospital. She subsequently passed away at seven o’clock on Sunday night unable to bear labor pains.

As of the moment, there is no health care or ASHA worker in Boddapadumamidi village. There are currently three other pregnant women in the village.