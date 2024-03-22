AP: Woman found with paramour beats son to death in Kurnool

A 12-year-old boy, Harikrishna, was beaten to death by his mother, Lakshmi, after he found her in a compromising position with her paramour in Allipur village of Bijinapalli mandal of Kurnool district recently.



The accused, Lakshmi, is the mother of three children; two of them reside in a hostel.

According to villagers, there have been frequent quarrels between Lakshmi and her husband. Recently, when the husband left to work in another village, Lakshmi, called her paramour home. When her youngest son found them during an indecent act, she went after him and hit him with an iron rod on his head.

As Harikrishna was bleeding profusely, Lakshmi covered him in a blanket and threw him in a water tank in front of the house.

The next morning, she went to relatives crying, claiming that her son had fallen into the water tank and died.

Lakshmi’s husband Ravindar and brother Shekar grew suspicious of Lakshmi and lodged a complaint at Bijinepally police station. As the investigation proceeded further, it was revealed that Lakshmi had killed her son after he saw her with her paramour with whom she was having an extramarital affair.