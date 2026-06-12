AP: Woman killed in alleged honour crime; Three arrested

Hyderabad: Police have arrested three persons, including a woman’s husband, mother and grandfather, in connection with the alleged honour killing of a 24-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh and the subsequent attempt to portray her death as a case of suicide or natural causes.

Case details

The victim, identified as Harini, was a native of Brahmanatarla village in Srikakulam district. According to police, she had been married to her maternal uncle, Danteswara Rao, a resident of Sorligam village in Tekkali mandal. The couple had a son.

After her marriage, Harini completed her degree and later moved to Hyderabad to prepare for the Group-I examinations. During her stay in the city, she reportedly became acquainted with a man named Nagendra. Police said Harini had expressed her intention to divorce her husband and marry Nagendra.

Investigators said Harini had allegedly faced opposition from her family over the relationship and had earlier been confined and assaulted by family members. A complaint regarding the matter had previously been lodged at Balanagar Police Station in Hyderabad.

According to the investigation, Harini’s parents took her to her native village on May 30, saying they would discuss the divorce issue. Before leaving, she reportedly recorded a video message and sent it to Nagendra, stating that if she did not return by June 5 or if her phone remained switched off, it could indicate that she had been harmed.

Victim killed on May 31: Police

Police alleged that Harini was killed during the night of May 31 as part of a premeditated plan. Family members allegedly informed relatives that she had died due to a heart attack and also claimed at different points that it was a case of suicide. Her funeral was conducted soon after her death.

When Harini did not contact him by June 5, Nagendra reportedly shared the video with police through the Shakti App. Acting on the information, police visited Sorligam village and began an inquiry.

Investigators found that Harini had already been dead for six days by the time the complaint was received. Following an investigation, police arrested her husband, mother and grandfather in connection with the case.

Further investigation is underway.