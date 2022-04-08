AP: YS Jagan created irrevocable political crisis, says Yanamala

Amaravati: TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Friday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of creating an ‘irrevocable political crisis’ in the name of reorganisation of his cabinet.

Ramakrishnudu said that YS Jagan has turned his ministers into ‘scapegoats’ aimed at covering up his massive failures and unchecked corruption.

In a statement here, the Opposition Leader in Council said the chief minister was seeking resignation letters from his cabinet colleagues only to divert the public attention from burning issues like power cuts.

“Jagan Reddy has thrown himself into the danger of losing power by creating a needless political crisis now,” he remarked.

Ramakrishnudu recalled how the whole state has already been plunged into an irrevocable financial crisis because of Jagan’s immature and corrupt policies. “While the people were becoming victims of the economic crisis, Jagan Reddy himself would become a victim of this unforeseen political crisis. The chief minister had every right to reshuffle cabinet but the present reorganisation was not at all intended for the public good,” he said.

The TDP leader slammed the chief minister for using his cabinet members as ‘puppets’ who had no identity of their own except to surrender to the whims and fancies of the chief minister. “The whole government was neck-deep in corruption. The Cabinet reshuffle was not going to resolve price rise, power cuts, financial crisis, threats, atrocities, false cases, and indiscriminate exploitation of natural resources,” he said.

Ramakrishnudu demanded the chief minister explain to the people why he was asking for the resignations of his ministers. “Some ministers were steeped in corruption allegations while others were facing criminal cases. Some of them even became notorious for their abusive language,” he remarked.

The TDP leader asked whether Jagan Reddy was removing his ministers because they failed to use the most abusive language against rivals. “Would the chief minister select new ministers who would be capable of more indecent and inappropriate language against the political opponents?” he asked.

Ramakrishnudu stressed the need for taking action against outgoing ministers who were facing corruption allegations. “Resignations would not free these ministers from their scams and frauds. Nobody could save the YSRCP Government and party from the impending downfall on account of Jagan Reddy’s massive corrupt rule,” he said.