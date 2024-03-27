AP: YSRCP chief Jagan kicks off poll campaign from Idupulapaya

Amaravati: YSRCP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday kicked off his campaign for the forthcoming Assembly and Parliamentary elections with a 21-day bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district.

Prior to starting the tour – ‘Memanta Siddham’ (‘We are all ready’), Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in prayers at the grave (samadhi) of his late father and former chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy. He paid floral tributes to a statue of his father.

On the first day, the bus will traverse through the villages of Vempalli, V N Palli, Yerraguntla, Potladutti and Proddatur town in the constituencies of Kamalapuram, Jammalamadugu and Proddatur.

Apart from addressing a public meeting at Proddatur bypass road, the YSRCP chief will end the first day with a night halt at Allagadda in Nandyala district.

On the second day of the tour, he will participate in an interaction at Yerraguntla around 11 am in Allagadda and then address a public meeting at Nandyala around 5 pm.

The bus tour is Jagan Mohan Reddy’s first campaign post the announcement of the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls schedule by the Election Commission.

Scheduled to touch 21 districts and 148 Assembly constituencies, the bus tour began from Idupulupaya and will culminate at Icchapuram in Srikakulam district in the North Andhra region.

Offering an opportunity to connect with the grassroots, the ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus tour will see Reddy engaging in direct interactions with people as well as addressing public meetings.

In the first phase, the bus tour will focus on the Rayalaseema region, covering the six districts of Kadapa, Kurnool, Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor.

The ruling party has decided to organise election meetings throughout the bus tour on a daily basis to send across the message that YSRCP is ready in every Parliamentary constituency and every district.

Further, YSRCP is aiming to organise meetings in at least two Assembly segments in a Lok Sabha constituency during the tour.

Jagan Mohan Reddy will spend time with people and stay overnight in those places where he would be touring.

Prior to the announcement of the election schedule, the YSRCP chief addressed four massive Siddham poll campaign meetings in Bheemili, Eluru, Anantapur and Medarametla, covering the major regions of the state.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and counting of votes is slated for June 4.