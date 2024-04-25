AP: YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy files nomination for Pulivendula

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th April 2024 2:05 pm IST
AP: YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy files nomination for Pulivendula
Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday filed his nomination for Pulivendula Assembly seat.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was accompanied by the party candidate for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat Y S Avinash Reddy and others.

“Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy filed his nomination papers in Pulivendula, and officially submitted his candidacy to the Pulivendula Returning Officer,” said a press release.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Vivekananda Reddy’s wife questions Jagan’s Kadapa MP candidate pick

Earlier on Monday, local YSRCP leaders from Pulivendula filed a set of nomination papers on behalf of the ruling party chief.

Assembly elections will be held simultaneously with the Assembly polls on May 13.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th April 2024 2:05 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button