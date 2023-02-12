AP: YSRCP congratulates Justice Nazeer on appointment as Guv

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s ruling party YSR Congress on Sunday congratulated former Supreme Court judge Justice Abdul Nazeer on being appointed as the state’s new governor.

YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader V. Vijayasai Reddy congratulated Justice Nazeer.

“Hearty congratulations to Justice Abdul Nazeer on being appointed as the governor of AP. His excellency’s rich and vast experience will help the people of the state. Wishing him a successful tenure,” tweeted Vijayassai Reddy.

Justice Nazeer succeeded Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who was moved to Chhattisgarh Raj Bhavan.

Harichandan, a senior BJP leader from Odisha, had assumed office as governor in July 2019. He had succeeded E.S.L Narasimhan, who had been working as governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

Justice Nazeer, who hails from Karnataka, was on the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court that delivered verdict in Ayodhya case.

He had served as Karnataka High Court judge and was elevated as Supreme Court judge in 2017.

Justice Nazeer was also on the full bench that delivered the verdict on the triple talaq controversy. He was one of the two judges who opposed the majority verdict banning triple talaq.