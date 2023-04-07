AP: YSRCP launches mega survey to reach out to five crore people

Amaravati: In a massive exercise to reach out to five crore people ahead of next year’s assembly elections, Andhra Pradesh’s ruling party YSRCP on Friday launched a state-wide survey.

Under the two-week-long campaign titled ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’ (Jagan Anna our future), about 7 lakh grassroots workers will reach out to all 1.65 crore households in the state, covering five crore population.

These workers including a wide network of newly appointed Gruha Sarathis and ward sachivalayam conveners have been tasked with conducting the door-to-door mega survey.

This is claimed to be the most expensive and on-ground campaign done by any political party in the country.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Rajya Sabha MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MLC Marri Rajasekhar and Lok Sabha MP Sanjeev Kumar were present during the campaign’s launch at the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli.

“Never in this country has any political party dared to go in public and seek a review of their performance. We are confident of our work and the people’s support and so we will present you the result of this mega people’s survey when the campaign culminates on April 20,” MLC Marri Rajasekhar told media persons.

Groundwork for the campaign kick-started a few months ago post which YSRCP has now managed to bring all the important stakeholders on a single platform. All the grassroots soldiers were directly in contact with the party’s central office, regional coordinators as well as MLAs for the last three-four months. They underwent mandal-wise training in mission mode where they were taught how to conduct public connect programmes effectively.

Rajya Sabha MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy praised the cadre for all the hard work they put in the past few months. “I congratulate all the 7 lakh YSRCP grassroots cadres for participating in this extensive campaign. We are transparent and confident of exemplary support from people in this mega survey that we are undertaking,” he said.

The education minister said the visiting party workers would explain to the people about a comparison between YSRCP and TDP governments by showing a pamphlet.

The workers will carry Praja Maddathu Pusthakam or survey questionnaire for feedback. People will be asked five questions including the question whether they trust Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for their future.

They would give acknowledgment to the participants in the survey. “Those who express their satisfaction with Chief Minister Jagan’s government will be given a receipt. Then, Gruha Saradhis will paste door and mobile stickers of Chief Minister Jagan with the permission of households,” said Botsa.

At the end of the survey, the party workers would request the public to give a missed call to the party dedicated mobile number 8296082960. As soon as they give a missed call, a voice call of the Chief Minister would be received by the caller, as a token of thanks.

Lok Sabha MP Sanjeev Kumar shared how the party came up with the slogan. “Maa Nammakam Nuvve Jagan’ is a slogan that came from the public itself during our Gadapa Gadapaku programme. This was a resounding message that we got across the state and it only proves that Chief Minister Jagan is in the hearts of people,” he said.