AP: YSRCP leader Shaik Asif inaugurates Ram temple in Vijayawada

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st March 2024 3:53 pm IST
AP: YSRCP leader Shaik Asif inaugurates Ram temple in Vijayawada
YSRCP.leader Shaik Asif at the Ram temple.

Hyderabad: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and AP State Minorities Finance Corporation Chairman (APMFCC) Shaik Asif inaugurated the Kodandaramaswami temple in Vinchipeta, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, February 29.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

He also reportedly made a donation to the temple.

The YSRCP leader, who has been fielded as the MLA candidate from Vijayawada (West) for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state remarked that while “under the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime temples were destroyed, under chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, temples were being renovated.”

MS Education Academy

He said that the temple was built with the help of the local corporator.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st March 2024 3:53 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button