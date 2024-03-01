AP: YSRCP leader Shaik Asif inaugurates Ram temple in Vijayawada

Hyderabad: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and AP State Minorities Finance Corporation Chairman (APMFCC) Shaik Asif inaugurated the Kodandaramaswami temple in Vinchipeta, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, February 29.

He also reportedly made a donation to the temple.

The YSRCP leader, who has been fielded as the MLA candidate from Vijayawada (West) for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state remarked that while “under the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime temples were destroyed, under chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, temples were being renovated.”

He said that the temple was built with the help of the local corporator.