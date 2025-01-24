AP: YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy bids adeau to politics

Amaravathi: In a major jolt to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the party’s Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy announced his retirement from politics on Friday, January 24, and stated that he would resign from his Rajya Sabha post on Saturday, January 25.

In a post on X, he clarified that he was neither going to join any other political party nor was he seeking any other post.

He stated that there was no political pressure behind his decision to leave politics nor was it influenced by anybody, adding that he would pursue farming in the future.

రాజకీయాల నుంచి తప్పుకుంటున్నాను.



రాజ్యసభ సభ్యత్వానికి రేపు 25వ తారీఖున రాజీనామా చేస్తున్నాను.



ఏ రాజకీయపార్టీ లోను చేరడంలేదు. వేరే పదవులో, ప్రయోజనాలో లేక డబ్బులో ఆశించి రాజీనామా చేరడంలేదు.



ఈ నిర్ణయం పూర్తిగా నా వ్యక్తి గతం. ఎలాంటి ఒత్తిళ్లు లేవు. ఎవరూ ప్రభావితం చెయ్యలేదు.… — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) January 24, 2025

He thanked YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YS Bharathamma for nominating him as the Rajya Sabha MP for two terms, and for honouring his services for three generations of the YS family.

“As the leader of the YSRCP parliamentary party and as the floor leader of the party in Rajya Sabha, I have worked with dedication to protecting the interests of the state by acting as a liaison between the centre and the state government. My special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for confiding in me and giving me recognition,” Reddy stated.

He said that although he was opposed to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politically, he had no differences with AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s family and that he has been a good friend of AP deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan.