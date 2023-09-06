Apex Naga body of Manipur seeks lifting of economic blockade

Imphal: The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex civic body of the Naga tribes in Manipur, on Wednesday requested a Kangpokpi district-based tribal body to lift the economic blockade on the highways “in the interest of all communities living in the state”.

The UNC also called for an immediate halt to “illegal tax collection” on national highways and inter-district highways of the state.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), on August 21 imposed an indefinite blockade on two national highways, NH-2 and NH-37, in Kangpokpi district, demanding adequate supplies of essential commodities to Kuki-Zo communities in hill areas of the state.

While NH 2 connects Imphal with Nagaland’s Dimapur, NH 37 links Imphal with Assam’s Silchar.

Asking COTU to immediately lift the economic blockade, the UNC urged the Manipur “and central governments to initiate necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities through the length and breadth of the state.”

The civic body also said, “Unwarranted checking/ frisking/detentions/ unloading of essential commodities and various strictures imposing on Naga people in sporadic areas” should be stopped.

The statement came a day after a driver, who is a member of the Naga community, was assaulted by two men who demanded Rs 300 from him.

The UNC asserted that Nagas have been “suffering untold miseries in every sphere” due to the clashes between two other communities in the northeastern state.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds have been injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in the state on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Nagas and Kukis constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.