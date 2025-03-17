Apollo Hospitals launches ‘Joint Preservation’ program from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With its focus on early intervention and personalised treatment of joints, Apollo Hospitals launched its innovative ‘Joint Preservation’ program on Monday, March 17, so that individuals can maintain their mobility through healthy joints.

The regenerative procedures by Apollo Hospital under its Joints Preservation program include platelet rich plasma therapy and cutting edge stem cell applications.

Speaking at the all-India launch held from Hyderabad, joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals Dr Sangita Reddy said that through the program Apollo Hospitals aimed to provide a comprehensive joint preservation program for patients suffering from joint pains, arthritis, inflammatory conditions and ligament injuries.

She said that it is the first of its kind initiative aimed at preservation of joints which could challenge the common belief that joints preservation could be possible only through replacements or surgeries.

“This multi-city initiative which is being taken up in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Delhi and Kolkata is Apollo’s commitment towards helping the people protection their joints for a long time through Apollo’s comprehensive treatment programs including stem-cell therapies, so that they can prevent surgeries,” she said.

Chief joint-replacement and arthroscopic surgeon of Apollo Hospitals Dr K J Reddy said that the joint-replacement program integrates advanced arthroscopic techniques with different therapies for joint care.

He said they were focused on preserving joint function and delaying, or even avoiding the need for full replacement . He said they would combine cutting edge regenerative therapies with comprehensive rehabilitation and nutritional support under the program.

Dr Brett Fritsch, orthopaedic surgeon at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney, Tejasivi Rao, CEO of Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, and others were present at the all India launch held from Hyderabad.