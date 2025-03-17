UAE: NRI bizman Yusuff Ali donates Rs 47 cr to health care campaign

United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian businessman, LuLu Group Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, M A Yusuff Ali, has announced his contribution of Dirham (Rs 47,28,28,800) to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign — a charitable initiative.

The campaign, initiated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aims to create a sustainable endowment fund to support the treatment and healthcare of vulnerable populations. It serves as a tribute to fathers, reinforcing the importance of giving back to society.

Announcing his contribution, Yusuff Ali said, “The Fathers’ Endowment campaign carries a profound humanitarian message by supporting underprivileged communities and providing sustainable healthcare for those most in need. Contributing to this noble cause is a meaningful way to honour one’s father, especially during the holy month of Ramzan.”

He further added, “Our contribution to the campaign, launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, demonstrates our commitment to the UAE’s charitable and humanitarian initiatives. We believe strongly in collaborative efforts to alleviate suffering, and the UAE community has a long-standing tradition of generosity and compassion. We are proud to be part of this humanitarian movement.“

Through this significant donation, Yusuff Ali joins a growing list of philanthropists committed to supporting life-changing initiatives in the UAE and beyond.