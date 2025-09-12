Apollo Hospitals to acquire IFC’s 30.6pc AHLL stake for Rs 1,254 cr

New Delhi: Healthcare chain Apollo Hospitals Entreprise Ltd on Friday said it will acquire 31 per cent stake held by International Finance Corporation in its arm Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd for Rs 1,254.07 crore.

The company’s board at its meeting held on Friday, approved execution of definitive share purchase agreements for the acquisition of a little over 41.65 crore equity shares aggregating to a 30.58 per cent equity stake held jointly by the International Finance Corporation, Washington (IFC) and IFC EAF Apollo Investment Company (IFC EAF) in Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd (AHLL), Apollo Hospitals Entreprise Ltd (AHEL) said in a regulatory filing.

The board has also approved setting up a comprehensive oncology facility at Gurugram at an investment of Rs 573 crore, it added.

Also Read Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin discharged after six days in hospital

Upon completion of the proposed acquisition of shares, AHLL will become a 100 per cent subsidiary of AHEL with 99.42 per cent held by AHEL and balance in the ESOP pool.

The object of the acquisition is to consolidate ownership and have full control over AHLL’s operations, enabling better integration with the company’s diagnostic services and improving operational efficiencies, the filing said.

“This acquisition is a decisive step that will allow for sharper capital allocation and a greater focus on select high-potential segments. With disciplined growth, improved profitability, and enhanced return on capital employed (ROCE), we see AHLL becoming a value-accretive driver in Apollo’s integrated healthcare portfolio,” AHEL Managing Director Suneeta Reddy said.

AHEL Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said IFC has been a valuable partner providing patient capital and facilitated the growth of AHLL.

“By bringing AHLL fully into Apollo’s fold, we are sharpening the business focus across its four verticals-primary care and diagnostics, birthing and women’s health, ambulatory care, and dialysis and dental. This sharper focus will enable AHLL to scale more effectively, innovate faster, and serve patients with care models that are more personalised, accessible, and future-ready,” she added.

On the proposed comprehensive oncology centre, Apollo Hospitals Entreprise said it would enable an additional 350 patients being treated per annum, which is expected to be added by FY 2029.