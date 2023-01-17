Apollo Tyres to open a digital innovation centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Apollo Tyres has signed an agreement with the Telangana government to set up a Digital Innovation Center in Hyderabad at the ongoing World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos.

Apollo Tyres’ vice chairman and managing director, Neeraj Kanwar, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the principal secretary for IT and industries, Jayesh Ranjan, in the presence of IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday.

Apollo Tyres has its first Digital Innovation Center (DIC) in London.

The DIC will use new-age technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), robotic process automation (RPA), and blockchain as a part of its digital strategy to implement Industry 4.0.

The technologies will help to develop and deliver new business models and market-leading customer service.

Rao said that Telangana has a vibrant innovation ecosystem, with world-class organizations such as T-Hub, We Hub, and T-Works enabling innovative ideas. “Telangana and Hyderabad are a perfect choice for Apollo Tyres’ Digital Innovation Center, which will be a wonderful addition to this ecosystem,” he added.

He thanked Neeraj Kanwar and Apollo Tyres for choosing Hyderabad as the location for their second DIC.

Neeraj Kanwar thanked the Telangana government for its support and said he was looking forward to the DIC helping them solve complex business issues and transform processes, resulting in significant financial benefits to the organization.

Jayesh Ranjan said that Telangana has been a strong proponent of emerging technologies and has implemented several initiatives such as the Blockchain Hub and T-AIM, which have put Hyderabad on the map. The collaboration with T-Hub can lead to great synergies for the Digital Innovation Center, he added.

Apollo Tyres has tied up with leading universities, governments, and global digital leaders for the development of strategic digital applications at these DICs.