Apologize to Telangana farmers for ignoring them: Sharmila to KCR

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila on Monday came down heavily on CM KCR, for his ‘sinister plot to unconditionally gift Sri Ram Sagar Project waters to Maharashtra.

It is absolutely ridiculous and autocratic on part of the chief minister to openly offer Maharashtra to take Sriram Sagar Project waters. This project is the legacy and lifeline of Telangana, irrigating more than 16 lakh acres, and no one has the right to play with the farmers in this manner.

“How can KCR openly invite them to lift SRSP waters?” she asked, adding that Maharashtra had already built several illegal projects on the river Godavari, locking horns with Telangana in this regard.

“KCR has looted the state treasury and plunged us into a crisis of more than Rs 4 lakh crore debt. On top of it, he has not kept any of his promises. Now he is giving a green signal for the loot of SRSP waters, which are already mired in litigation, sunk by the layers of silt, ultimately leading to the suffering of the north Telangana farmers,” added Y S Sharmila.

“The worst is his reluctance dislike towards the slogan Jai Telangana, the sentiment and the expression that he exploited for decades to come into power, and loot the state. Leave the state of affairs to him, longer and he will even sell Hyderabad and Charminar. As such there are multiple issues with the neighbouring states on river waters,” said Y S Sharmila.

She further added that KCR is an insensitive chief minister who is concerned about the plight of Nanded farmers, but conveniently fails to own 8000 plus farmer suicides in Telangana, during his rule.

This is from NCRB, Police and Rythu Swaraj records. Why isn’t he owing up or speaking on these suicides that are a result of his inefficient rule where all the subsidies were withdrawn, loan waiver was not done at all, last three years saw crop loss to the tune of Rs 3000 crore, but no compensation given, no insurance to farmers aged above 60 years.

“If this is the plight, why won’t the Telangana farmer choose to die? We demand that you give an explanation and apology to the Telangana farmer, before continuing your cheap ‘Ab kee bar Kisan Sarkar’ politics, across the country.” she said.