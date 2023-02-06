Telangana: Sarpanch attempts suicide over delay in release of funds

Hyderabad: Incidents of suicides over delay in the state releasing funds despite completion of developmental works have been increasing with another sarpanch taking an attempt on her life on Saturday.

The sarpanch of Venunagagar gram panchayat in Pembi mandal of Nirmal district, Radha, attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at her house.

She was shifted to the Nirmal government hospital for treatment by the villagers after which her condition was said to be stable in ICU.

Delay in the release of funds for various development works was assumed to be the reason behind her taking the drastic step, her family members claimed.

They also said that Radha took loans at a hefty interest rate for laying CC roads, constructing a model school and improvement of graveyards in the village.

She also reportedly used her own money, set aside for constructing a house of her own.

Radha went into a state of depression and decided to end her life after debtors pressurized her to repay the loans, informed the family members of the sarpanch.

This new practice also became a cause of distress for Radha as she had to depend on loans to complete the construction of the school.

Several sarpanches in the erstwhile Adilabad district are reportedly facing problems due to the delay in funds being released for the works executed.

Recently, the sarpanch of Nandipet along with her husband staged a protest outside the Nizamabad Collector’s office.

The sarpanch’s husband also attempted to immolate himself, claiming that they were not receiving the pending bills. The couple claimed to implement projects worth crores of rupees but the sub-sarpanch did not sign the cheques.