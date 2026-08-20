Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid leaves India, shifts to this country

Hyderabad: Apoorva Mukhija may have millions of followers, viral videos and major brand deals, but behind the success lies a constant struggle with self-doubt. The content creator, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has now revealed how years of online hate began shaping the way she saw herself.

During a candid appearance on the Untriggered Podcast, Apoorva admitted that she became so dependent on public opinion that even comments from strangers started feeling like facts.

“Whatever I read on Reddit becomes the truth in my mind,” she confessed. Apoorva explained that if people praised her appearance, she would believe them. However, if someone criticised her nose or another feature, she would begin believing that too.

The constant shift between praise and criticism left the 25-year-old confused about her own identity.

When online hate stopped being fuel

Apoorva Mukhija (X)

Apoorva revealed that trolling did not always affect her this deeply. When she was starting out, comments such as “I hate her” only motivated her to be louder and more unapologetic.

But after years of being watched, judged and repeatedly “cancelled,” that defiance slowly turned into exhaustion.

She admitted that she has changed the way she speaks and now avoids discussing subjects that could invite another wave of backlash. Apoorva cited religion as one such topic, saying that although her relationship with God has changed and she now has faith, she feels unable to speak about it online.

“I do optimise for getting as little hate as possible,” she said.

The influencer also acknowledged that the trolling affected her because it often echoed the doubts she already had about herself. Despite her successful career, Apoorva said she was not entirely happy with the life she was living and felt that she was wasting her potential.

“When people tell me that whatever I’m doing is wrong, it is easier for me to believe them because I already subconsciously believe it,” she shared.

She added that comments accusing her of doing nothing except partying became difficult to ignore because, on some level, she already feared the same thing.

Why Apoorva is moving to New York

For Apoorva, moving to New York is not simply about escaping trolls. It is an attempt to create distance from the internet bubble and rediscover who she is without constantly being defined by other people’s opinions.

She admitted that leaving India feels frightening because she already has a comfortable life, a successful career, close friends and access to almost everything she needs. In New York, however, she will trade that comfort for a dorm room in Manhattan and life as a student.

Apoorva applied to only one college because New York was the only city where she wanted to live. After securing admission, she decided to pursue an MBA and will select her specialisation during the second year.

She also hopes college will introduce her to people outside the content creation industry. According to Apoorva, being surrounded almost entirely by creators in Mumbai limited her thinking and kept her trapped in the same professional bubble.

‘I want to get smarter’

The desire to study again became stronger when Apoorva explored the idea of launching a beauty and personal care brand. While working on the project, she realised that apart from marketing and branding, she knew little about supply chains, operations and other aspects of running a company.

“There is barely anything that I know in this world, and I don’t want to be this person. I want to get smarter,” she said.

Apoorva also admitted that she felt mentally stuck at the age of 20 or 21 because she had not actively learned anything new since college. She even mentioned that her father continued to manage her finances, something she now wants to understand herself.

Through the MBA, she hopes to learn from classmates who have worked in senior corporate positions or aspire to build businesses of their own. While she eventually wants to become an entrepreneur, Apoorva admitted that she does not feel capable of running a company yet.

The move, therefore, marks more than an academic decision. For someone whose self-image became heavily dependent on praise, criticism and Reddit threads, New York could offer a chance to build a life she respects and a sense of identity that no longer changes with every comment.