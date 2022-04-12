Appeal for help: Muslim vendor’s shop vandalised in Karauli

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th April 2022 6:51 pm IST
Karauli violence: Muslim vendor's shop vandlised by Hindutva goons
Fruit vendor Najamuddin from Karauli (photo: twitter/ @meerfaisal01)

Following the anti-Muslim violence in Rajasthan’s Karauli district last week, a number of small scale Muslim owned businesses were adversely affected.

One of the victims of the Karauli carnage is Najmuddin who owns a small shop in Boora Batasha Gali. On April 2 2022, Hindutva mob vandalised the shop and looted a few of his items and burnt the rest of it. The aged shopkeeper has three daughters and a son.

The shop was the only source of income for the family of six. Now, with the shop destroyed, there is little hope for Najmuddin and his family to get back to normalcy. A little contribution to the fundraiser would bring respite to the family.

MS Education Academy

Anyone willing to donate could click on the link https://t.co/PeE2u8njAW

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button