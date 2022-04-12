Appeal for help: Muslim vendor’s shop vandalised in Karauli

Following the anti-Muslim violence in Rajasthan’s Karauli district last week, a number of small scale Muslim owned businesses were adversely affected.

One of the victims of the Karauli carnage is Najmuddin who owns a small shop in Boora Batasha Gali. On April 2 2022, Hindutva mob vandalised the shop and looted a few of his items and burnt the rest of it. The aged shopkeeper has three daughters and a son.

The shop was the only source of income for the family of six. Now, with the shop destroyed, there is little hope for Najmuddin and his family to get back to normalcy. A little contribution to the fundraiser would bring respite to the family.

Anyone willing to donate could click on the link https://t.co/PeE2u8njAW