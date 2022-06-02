Appeal to help widow of mob lynching victim Intezar Ali

New Delhi: Intezar Ali Muddi Ali Sheikh who was engaged in a transport business has been lynched recently. Now, his family members, a widow and her three children, who are left with no source of income are in urgent need of financial aid.

Editor of The Siasat Daily Zahid Ali Khan, Secretary of Faiz-e-Aam Trust Iftekhar Hussain, and Maqdoom Mohiuddin of Bibi Amena Multi Speciality Hospital have appealed to philanthropists to help the widow as much as possible as the widow has a lot of responsibilities including the educational expenses of three children, legal expenses, etc.

What actually happened?

Intezar Ali who was engaged in the transport business was said to be taken by three-four persons for an assignment on May 6, 2022, from his house, room no. 2, Anas Chawl, Bohir Compound, near Kurmura Bhatti, Shil Diva Road, Shyphata, Kausa Mumbrah.

On May 7, he was found lying on the roadside in the market of Mangaon in Raigarh district about a hundred kilometers away from his residence in a very critical condition as deadly injuries had been caused in various parts of his body in an act of mob lynching. The local police has brought him to the hospital where it is said that he succumbed to his injuries. The cops on May 8 approached the widow Firdaus for the identification of the body of the deceased. On the same day, FIR was lodged against thirteen persons for mob lynching.

Migrant from Moradabad

The victim Intezar Ali was a migrant from Moradabad, UP, and had no other income except his earnings. The family lives in a rented tenement made of tin. The deceased has left behind a widow, Firdaus (36), son Asif (12), and daughters, Asia (9), and Shahida (7).

Firdaus still did not receive a copy of the postmortem report. All India Lawyers Council (AILC) has assigned its state leader, Adv. Ahad Adhikari to render all legal help. His efforts have resulted in the arrest of six accused persons of mob lynching while the remaining seven are absconding till the filling of this report.

No financial aid received so far

No financial aid from the government or any voluntary organization has been given to the destitute family. The victimized family desperately needs care and support. Though, the AlLC has arranged all the legal help yet financial aid for the studies of minors and family expenses is urgently required.

On May 24, 2022, the AILC team met the bereaved family and collected the facts related to the lynching of Intezar Ali. The team consisted of Advocate Sharfuddin Ahmad, Advocate Santosh Jadhav, Ali Inamdar and Advocate Ahad Adhikari.

The one who want to help the family can transfer amount to the widow’s account with following details:

Name: Shaikh Firdous Mohdintezar

Bank Name: Abhyudaya Co-Op. Bank Ltd.

Account number: 119011100004354

IFSC Code: ABHY0065074

MICR Code: 400065074

The amount can also be transferred through Google Pay on Firdaus’ phone number +918451912336.

Firdaus Intezar Ali can also be contacted on her cellphone number +91 7208353279.

Appeal to NRIs

Whenever Siasat Daily made an appeal for donations to victims of riots, lynching, etc, NRIs were the first to come forward and help the victims. This time too, they are appealed to help the widow who is left with no source of income after the murder of her husband.

Your some dollars/riyals/dirhams can help the children in realizing the dreams of becoming a successful people in the future.