Apple confirms overheating issue in iPhone 15 Pro, promises swift solution

Apple has acknowledged that some iPhone 15 Pro models are experiencing overheating issues, with recent updates to third-party apps identified as a contributing factor. The tech giant is actively collaborating with app developers, including Instagram, Uber, and the popular racing game Asphalt 9: Legends, to rectify the problem. In a positive development, Instagram has already rolled out a fix for the issue through an update released on Wednesday.

Apple’s statement:

We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected. The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity. We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update. Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system. We’re working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out.

Apple has clarified that the overheating concern may be more pronounced in the initial days following the setup or restoration of an iPhone 15 Pro due to heightened background activity. This behavior is described as standard for new iPhones and is considered a temporary condition.

A comprehensive solution to the bug is expected to arrive with the release of iOS 17.1, currently in beta testing and scheduled for a late October launch. However, Apple is not ruling out the possibility of addressing the issue sooner through a smaller software update, such as iOS 17.0.3.

It’s important to note that Apple has affirmed it will not compromise the performance of the A17 Pro chip as part of the bug fix related to temperature concerns. Furthermore, the company has assured users that the issue poses no safety risk and will not have any adverse effects on the long-term performance of affected iPhone 15 Pro models.

Addressing concerns about the device’s hardware, Apple has stated that the iPhone 15 Pro’s titanium frame and aluminum substructure are not contributing factors to the overheating problem, effectively ruling out any hardware-related issues.

While not all iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max users have reported overheating problems, the exact number of affected customers remains unclear. Nevertheless, Apple is actively working on a resolution, and affected users can anticipate a timely fix in the near future.