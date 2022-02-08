Apple considered adding Face ID to 24-inch iMac: Report

San Francisco: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple reportedly considered adding Face ID to 2021’s revamped 24-inch M1 iMac.

In “Power On” newsletter, Mark Gurman claimed that “Face ID was in the cards for the original M1 iMac.” Rather than a MacBook Pro, Apple’s first real consideration for Face ID in a Mac was for the 24-inch iMac, reports AppleInsider.

The upcoming 27-inch M1 iMac, which is expected to be released in the spring or summer of 2022 may come with Face ID.

Gurman suggested that it would be easier to integrate the components into the iMac display, because of the increased thickness.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch two new lower-priced external displays for everyday users.

LG is developing two new displays that have the same specifications as the current 24-inch iMac and an upcoming 27-inch iMac. Currently, these displays are unbranded but they will likely end up being standalone Apple-branded displays, reports MacRumors.

The upcoming standalone 24-inch display would almost certainly be priced at less than $1,299.

Meanwhile, the 27-inch display will be based on the Apple silicon version of the 27-inch iMac. The display is expected to have mini-LED backlighting and a 120Hz variable refresh rate.