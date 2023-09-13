Apple counters French claims of iPhone 12 radiation limit breach

Apple said, in a statement, that iPhone 12 has been certified by several international regulators as compliant.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 13th September 2023 8:18 pm IST
Apple counters French claims of iPhone 12 radiation limit breach

London: Apple has refuted claims made by France’s radiation watchdog (ANFR) that iPhone 12 breaches radiation exposure limits.

Peoples Career

Apple said, in a statement, that iPhone 12 has been certified by several international regulators as compliant.

The tech giant, which just launched iPhone 15 series, said it has independent third-party lab results that show that it complies with all Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) standards globally.

MS Education Academy

Earlier, the ANFR released a public statement saying that the iPhone 12 breaches radiation levels, telling the company to temporarily halt iPhone 12 sales and release a fix.

“The French National Frequencies Agency (ANFR) is instructing Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12 from the French market as of September 12, 2023, after the Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) limit for this model was exceeded,” the French agency said in a statement.

Also Read
LinkedIn unveils new generative AI features as pilot for sales professionals in India

“ANFR enjoins Apple to implement all available means to rapidly remedy this malfunction. Failing this, Apple will be required to recall any units already sold,” it added.

The most common EU SAR limit of 2 W/kg represents an average over 10 g of tissue absorbing the most signal, reports TechCrunch. This limit is a bit higher than the FCC limit in the U.S. (1.6 W/kg).

Apple complies with this SAR limit.

However, the ANFR measured an SAR of 5.74 W/kg, which is above the limit of 4 W/kg.

France’s junior minister for telecommunications, Jean-Noel Barrot, told Le Parisien that Apple has some time to comply with French regulations before further action.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 13th September 2023 8:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button