Apple Developer app updated prior to WWDC 2022

San Francisco: As the tech giant Apple is preparing for the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022, it has now updated the Apple Developer app with information about the 2022 event.

The Apple Developer app has details on session videos, Digital Lounges, labs, coding challenges, and more for WWDC 2022, allowing developers to sign up to participate directly within the app, reports AppleInsider.

Developers can watch WWDC content together over FaceTime using the SharePlay function that has been added to the Apple Developer app, the report said.

Apple said that there are several enhancements, including improved search, keyboard shortcuts for iPadOS, and more.

Also Read Samsung likely to cut phone production by 30 mn units in 2022

The developers will be able to explore all that WWDC22 has to offer, including session videos, Digital Lounges, 1-on-1 labs, Coding and Design Challenges, and more.

“We have also fixed bugs and added various other enhancements. We have rebuilt our search to be more extensive and to support quoted phrases. And, also added more keyboard shortcuts for iPadOS,” the company was quoted as saying.

The Apple Developer app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. It is available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Recently, Apple had announced to kick off its flagship annual developer conference WWDC 2022 from June 6.