Apple introduces iPhone 17e with faster performance

California: Apple on Monday launched iPhone 17e, a powerful and more affordable addition to the iPhone 17 lineup — with the latest-generation A19 chip for faster performance, an advanced camera system, enhanced durability, the magic of MagSafe, and double the starting storage at 256GB.

iPhone 17e also features C1X, the latest-generation cellular modem designed by Apple, which is up to 2x faster than C1 in iPhone 16e.

The 48MP Fusion camera captures stunning photos, including next-generation portraits, and 4K Dolby Vision video. It also enables an optical-quality 2x Telephoto — like having two cameras in one.

The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display features Ceramic Shield 2, offering 3x better scratch resistance than the previous generation and reduced glare.

Available in three colours with a premium matte finish — black, white, and a beautiful new soft pink — iPhone 17e will be available for pre-order beginning March 4, with availability starting March 11.

iPhone 17e will start at 256GB of storage for Rs 64,900 — 2 times the entry storage from the previous generation at the same starting price, and 4x more than iPhone 12 — giving users more space for high-resolution photos, 4K videos, apps, games, and more.

“iPhone 17e combines powerful performance and features our users love at an exceptional value, making it a compelling option for customers looking to upgrade to the iPhone 17 family,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.

“We know our customers want a product that will last, and iPhone 17e delivers just that. With A19 for incredible performance, double the entry storage, a smarter camera system, and enhanced durability, iPhone 17e is designed to stay fast, secure, and valuable for years to come,” Drance added.

iPhone 17e delivers exceptional all-day battery life, enabled by the efficiencies of Apple silicon, including the C1X cellular modem, and the advanced power management of iOS 26.

Apple also introduced the new iPad Air featuring M4 and more memory, giving users a big jump in performance at the same starting price. With a faster CPU and GPU, iPad Air boosts tasks like editing and gaming, and is a powerful device for AI with a faster Neural Engine, higher memory bandwidth, and 50 percent more unified system memory than the previous generation.

With M4, iPad Air is up to 30 per cent faster than iPad Air with M3, and up to 2.3x faster than iPad Air with M1.

The new iPad Air also features the latest in Apple silicon connectivity chips, N1 and C1X, delivering fast wireless and cellular connections — and support for Wi-Fi 7 — that empower users to work and be creative anywhere.

With the same starting price of just Rs 64,900 for the 11-inch model and Rs 84,900 for the 13-inch model, the new iPad Air is an incredible value. And for education, the 11-inch iPad Air starts at Rs 59,900 and the 13-inch model starts at Rs 79,900.

Customers can pre-order iPad Air starting March 4 with availability beginning March 11, said the company. “iPad Air gives users more ways than ever to be creative and productive, offering powerful performance and incredible versatility to help them turn their ideas into reality,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.