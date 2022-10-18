Apple introduces next-gen iPad Pro with M2 chip, starts at Rs 81,900

Cupertino: Apple on Tuesday introduced the next-generation iPad Pro with M2 chip that features a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience and super-fast wireless connectivity, along with the worlds most advanced mobile display, pro cameras, Face ID, Thunderbolt, and a four-speaker audio system.

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space grey finishes with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 96,900 (US) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 112,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 127,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

Apple Pencil (2nd generation), available for purchase separately, is compatible with the new iPad Pro for Rs 11,900.

“The next-generation iPad Pro pushes the boundaries of what’s possible on iPad, bringing even more versatility, power, and portability to the ultimate iPad experience,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“Powered by the M2 chip, the new iPad Pro features incredible performance and the most advanced technologies, including a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience, ProRes video capture, superfast wireless connectivity, and powerful iPadOS 16 features. There’s nothing else like it,” Joswiak said.

M2 features an 8-core CPU up to 15 percent faster than M1 with advancements in both performance and efficiency cores, and a 10-core GPU, delivering up to 35 percent faster graphics performance for the most demanding users.

Combined with the CPU and GPU, the 16-core Neural Engine can process 15.8 trillion operations per second 40 percent more than M1 making iPad Pro even more powerful when handling machine learning tasks.

The M2 chip also features 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth 50 percent more than M1 and supports up to 16GB of fast unified memory, making multitasking and working with large assets even more fluid.

Powered by the new iPad Pro and iPadOS 16, hover with Apple Pencil (2nd generation) provides a completely new dimension for users to interact with their screen.

The new iPad Pro supports the fastest Wi-Fi connections with support for Wi-Fi 6E.