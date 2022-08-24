Apple iPhone 14 and Watch 8 event is on September 7

Apple announced an in person special event on September 7 at which the company is expected to unveil new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 devices.

Apple has also sent out invitations to few media and tech YouTubers, MKBHD was one of the first to send out a tweet about the event.

The event will be live streaming on apple.com and YouTube.

Hardware

iPhone 14

Rumors suggest that Apple for the first time could be using the same chip as the previous year A15 for the base model iPhones, i.e., iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max.

iPhone 14 Max

iPhone 14 Max will be replacing the iPhone Mini for the bigger screen. We could be seeing increased battery life for the iPhone 14 Max, comparable to the Pro Max lineup.

iPhone 14 Pro

The Pro phones are rumored to be the only ones getting the new A16 chip and also the new display. There are also rumors of a 48MP sensor replacing the 12MP sensor from earlier and this will be the first for Apple in a very long time.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro Max is also expected to get the same as the iPhone 14 Pro, New display with a Punch hole and a pill shape cut out. And the new chip A16 along with the new camera 48MP sensor.

The Pro lineup is also rumored to be getting a price hike.

Apple Watch Series 8

The rumors on the Watch 8 are very bleak and we could possibly see a new rugged edition of the watch and that could be a lot more expensive when compared to the regular watch.

Software

iOS 16

iOS 16 has been running in public beta and it will release most likely along side the new iPhone.

WatchOS 9

WatchOS 9 has also been in beta and is nearing complete and ready for roll out with the new Watch Series 8.

tvOS 16

New and updated tvOS should be releasing alongside iOS 16.