Apple iPhone 14 Pro models demand exceeds production: Report

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 6th November 2022 2:31 pm IST
Apple iPhone 14

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models demand has exceeded its capacity to produce the handsets, the media reported.

In a note to investors, Analyst David Vogt from investment bank UBS examined wait times for Apple’s Pro range of smartphones using information that tracks iPhone availability across 30 countries, reports AppleInsider.

According to the report, the waiting time for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have risen by five to 25 days each in the US.

UBS collected the data prior to the current lockdowns in China that might have affected the production.

Meanwhile, Apple supply chain faced its next set of problems in China as panicked workers at the Foxconn factory, which produce the new iPhone 14 series, in Zhengzhou city were seen leaving last week amid fresh Covid-19 scare.

The factory in the capital of Henan province employs around 3,00,000 workers.

The development could slow the production of Apple’s flagship devices in the coming months.

Famed Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo posted on Twitter that more than 10 per cent of the global iPhone production capacity is currently affected as Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory suddenly entered a closed-loop production without warning.

