Apple iPhone 15: Know the country where you can buy it cheapest

Apple, an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, unveiled the prices of the iPhone 15 a few days ago, which vary from country to country due to taxes and import duties.

According to CompareDial, a website that compares phone and SIM contract deals, the iPhone 15 can be purchased at its cheapest in China. The base model iPhone 15 128GB is priced at USD 825.22, while the most expensive model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB, costs USD 1651.47.

The iPhone 15 is the most expensive in Argentina, with the cost of the iPhone 15 128GB at USD 2048.27 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB at USD 4099.10.

List of top 10 countries where iPhone 15 is less expensive

Following is the list of the top 10 countries where the Apple’s iPhone 15 is less expensive:

China (USD 825.22) Japan (USD 846.4) USA (USD 849.73) Canada (USD 917.88) Thailand (USD 921.57) UAE (USD 925.39) Qatar (USD 933.54) Taiwan (USD 936.43) Malaysia (USD 939.96) South Korea (USD 942.56)

Most of these countries are in Asia, with no European countries on the list.

Apple’s iPhone 15 in India

In India, the price of Apple’s iPhone 15 128GB is USD 963.15, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB costs USD 1927.51.

In terms of Indian currency, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, start at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, also available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, start at Rs 134,900 and Rs 159,900, respectively.

To afford the base model of the iPhone 15, an Indian needs to spend 38.6 percent of the average yearly salary of the country’s citizens. However, in terms of price, India is the 17th least expensive country in the world to buy the iPhone 15.