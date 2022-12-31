Apple may cut prices of base, Plus models of iPhone 15

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple is reportedly considering an iPhone 15 price cut which will apply to the base model as well as the Plus model.

According to Macworld, reports have consistently indicated that demand for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max was higher than expected, with lower demand for the base model iPhone 14 — particularly the iPhone 14 Plus.

While the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has the same screen size, costs just $200 more with numerous additional features — A16 chip, ProMotion display and Dynamic Island, telephoto camera, and stainless-steel design.

According to a post by yeux1122 on Naver (translation), it is “highly likely” that Apple lowers the price of the iPhone 15 Plus, said the report.

Moreover, the smaller 6.1-inch model, which starts at $799, would also be affected if the price were cut to $849 or $799.

By removing the $699 mini model, Apple effectively raised the cost of the iPhone 14, which may have affected sales.

However, it’s unclear whether Apple is considering a price cut for the iPhone 14 Plus, according to the report.

Meanwhile, iPhone 15 Ultra is likely to launch at a starting price of $1,299, a significant increase from the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s starting price of $1,099.

The higher price is because of the rising production costs, the need to maintain profit margins and the inclusion of higher quality materials such as titanium in the chassis, reports Gizmochina.