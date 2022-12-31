Top 5 gadgets that grabbed the eyeballs in India in 2022

New Delhi: We live in a world of amazing technological advancement, portable smart gadgets and intelligent devices. With so many fascinating devices available today, it might be challenging to identify the ones that you should actually purchase.

Indians are slowly but steadily getting used to smart home devices and the tech companies have doubled their efforts to woo more users in the country.

From smart air purifier to floor-cleaning vacuum robots, the Internet of Things (IoT) product categories have increased significantly for the consumers.

Here are the top 5 picks from the lot.

Amazon Echo Show 10

The Echo Show 10 is Amazon’s most advanced Echo smart home device that comes with a 10.1-inch HD display, 13MP front-facing camera, premium sound and intelligent motion that moves the display to face you as you interact with Alexa.

It uses advanced computer vision algorithms to help make users’ homes smarter and more secure.

Users can securely access a live feed from Echo Show 10 through the Alexa application on a smartphone.

“Echo Show 10’s intelligent motion capability makes any place in the room the perfect location to enjoy visuals on the HD display combined with an enhanced audio experience,” Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India, had said in a statement.

At launch, Echo Show 10 was priced at Rs 24,999.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8 offers an always-on retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It also comes with temperature sensing, an innovative new sensor which provides insights into users’ overall wellness and enables advanced Cycle Tracking features.

Series 8 smartwatches also provide advanced health features with which wearers can take an electrocardiogram (ECG) anytime and anywhere and can also measure their blood oxygen level.

It also comes with a ‘Crash Detection’ feature which detects if users have been in a serious car crash and automatically connects them to emergency services and notifies their emergency contacts.

Moreover, it offers an enhanced workout application that elevates users’ training with new advanced metrics, custom workouts and multisport functionality.

It also provides an emergency SOS feature. When users make a call with this feature, their Apple Watch automatically calls local emergency services and shares their location with them.

Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch starts at a price of Rs 45,900.

3: Dyson air purifier

With so much air pollution around, Dyson’s Hot and cool air purifier ‘HP07’ reflects the latest technology in two core areas: filtration and acoustics. It captures H1N1 virus and 99.95 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns such as allergens, bacteria, virus, pollen, and mould spores and is 20 per cent quieter, without any compromise on purification performance to reduce unwanted noise at home.

Priced at Rs 56,900, it is the only air purifier and heater in one, using Dyson Air Multiplier Technology, the machine can project purified air to every corner of the room.

The machine’s auto mode enables the machine to maintain a preferred room temperature and air quality levels, while the machine can be entirely controlled by the Dyson Link App and activated by voice control.

Robot vacuum cleaner

Eufy’s Robovac G20 Hybrid comes with 5 times more suction power to achieve a deeper level of cleanliness and its increase in airflow reduces entanglement on the roller brush for more efficient vacuuming around the house.

It offers ultra-pack dust-compression technology that increases the dust box volume utilisation, so more dust can be collected and less will fly around when it’s time to empty.

Eufy RoboVac’s unique smart navigation intelligently memorises the house environment and the obstacles in real-time that might stand in its path. The vacuum cleaner quickly builds a virtual map to follow for the most efficient cleaning routine without needing to do it manually.

At launch, this robot vacuum cleaner was priced at Rs 23,999.

5: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Touted as a device for multi-taskers, the device offers a large 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, with apps optimized for the large-screen experience.

Content is even more immersive and distinctive on the 7.6-inch main screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a less visible Under Display Camera (UDC) featuring a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement.

The device houses Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences.

Galaxy Z Fold4 offers an upgraded 50MP wide lens and 30X Space Zoom17 lens. With the larger pixel size, a 23 per cent brighter sensor, and enhanced processing power, you can capture clear images even at night.

The device houses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and hyper-fast 5G for better gaming experience.

Available in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black colours, Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at Rs 154,999 for 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 164,999 for 12GB+512GB variant.