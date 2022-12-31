New Twitter navigation tools arriving in Jan: Musk

New Delhi: Elon Musk on Saturday announced that new navigation features will arrive on Twitter in the New Year, as he aims to rejig the whole experience to make the platform faster.

“Twitter navigation coming in January that allows swiping to the side to switch between recommended & followed tweets, trends, topics, etc,” he said in a tweet.

“Until then, tap the star icon on the upper right of the home screen to switch,” he added.

Musk said that it is good to switch back and forth.

“As we improve Twitter AI, recommended tweets, lists and topics will become awesome,” he noted.

On swiping across Lists on Twitter, Musk said that that will also happen.

A user asked him if they can also sort people they follow by categories. Musk was yet to reply to that.

As promised by the Twitter CEO, the “view counts for tweets” feature has become a hit among users.

Twitter has also updated the list of features for its Blue service, which mentioned that subscribers paying for the $8 per month service will now get “prioritised rankings in conversations.”

The Blue subscribers can also upload videos up to 60 minutes long from around the web at 1080p resolution and 2GB in file size.

Earlier, Twitter Blue subscribers were only able to upload 10-minute-long videos on the platform at 1080p resolution with a file size limit of 512MB.