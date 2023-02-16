Apple may introduce its mixed reality headset at WWDC

It was also rumoured that the MR headset is expected to offer well-being features such as exercise and meditation.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 16th February 2023 1:02 pm IST
Apple logs $65.8 bn in iPhone revenue as China disruptions hit supply

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple will reportedly introduce its mixed reality (MR) headset at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

In a tweet on Thursday, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said, “Apple has postponed the planned introduction of its mixed-reality headset from around April to June at the annual WWDC conference, the latest setback for Apple’s next major device.”

Last month, it was reported that the tech giant’s MR headset will use motors to automatically adjust lenses for perfect images.

Also Read
Blinkit introduces Brand Stores, over 20 companies now onboard

Many quality-of-life improvements over the existing augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headset formats are expected to be featured in the upcoming headset.

It was also rumoured that the MR headset is expected to offer well-being features such as exercise and meditation.

The headset is likely to use iris scan instead of Face ID or Touch ID to identify people.

Moreover, it was reported that the iPhone maker was developing software that would give users an easier way to create their own AR applications on the upcoming MR headset.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 16th February 2023 1:02 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button