Apple may launch new high-end Mac mini this spring

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new high-end Mac mini at an event in the spring.

According to MacRumors, the release date rumour comes by cross-referencing recent reports from display analyst Ross Young and Mark Gurman, both of whom often provide accurate insights into Apple’s plans.

In December 2021, Young said that a new iMac Pro model with a mini-LED display was going to launch in the spring, and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also floated the possibility of this machine being announced at a spring event, likely in March or April.

Gurman’s latest report claimed that Apple’s spring event will focus on the iPhone SE with 5G connectivity, a refreshed version of the iPad Air with an updated A-series chip, and at least one new Mac powered by Apple silicon chips, the report said.

Also Read Apple Music cuts free trial period from 3 months to 1

He suggested that this Mac might be either the new mini-LED iMac or the Mac mini, it added.

Now, Young said that he no longer expects the new iMac Pro to launch in the spring, with a “summer” launch seeming more likely for the high-end all-in-one device.

Panel shipments for the iMac Pro are expected to begin in June, and a release could follow in August or September.

Apple has been rumoured to be working on a Mac mini to replace the Intel-based models that are still in the product lineup for some time.

Apple updated the entry-level Mac mini with the M1 chip in November 2020, but the high-end offering is still the Space Gray model with an Intel processor from 2018.

It is this high-end model that is expected to be replaced this year with an Apple silicon model that features the first redesign since 2010.

The new device is expected to feature the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips from the MacBook Pro, up to 64GB memory, four Thunderbolt ports, a design with a “plexiglass-like” top, and more.